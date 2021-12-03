MRC Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,771% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 652,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 227,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

