Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.38

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MLI traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 183.50 ($2.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £533.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Mueller Industries has a one year low of GBX 177 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.52).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

