MXC Market Cap Reaches $132.33 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $132.33 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.00352653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013573 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.50 or 0.01304747 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

