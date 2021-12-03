Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 480,446 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,914 and sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.