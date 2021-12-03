National Bank Financial Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to C$80.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $23,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

