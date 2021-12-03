National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$112.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

