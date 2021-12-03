National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.53. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NA. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.29.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Dividend History for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.