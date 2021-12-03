National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.53. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NA. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.29.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

