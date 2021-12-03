National Bankshares Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.57.
Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.