National Bankshares Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.57.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

