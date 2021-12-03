National Bankshares Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDI. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.58.

Shares of GDI opened at C$50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.67.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

