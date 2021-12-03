National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

