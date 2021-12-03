National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $65.66 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

