National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $437,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHC stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

