National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,476. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

