National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

