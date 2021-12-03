Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Up 10.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 3,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Specifically, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 20,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 281,978 shares of company stock worth $1,385,936 over the last three months.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,548 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.