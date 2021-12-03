Nerdwallet Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nerdwallet in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDS. Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

