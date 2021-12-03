Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NRDS opened at $16.18 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

