NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. NetApp has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NetApp by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

