NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

