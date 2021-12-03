Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $616.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

