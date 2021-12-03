New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.40 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,656,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

