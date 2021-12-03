New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.58 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $252.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

