New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $432.17 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

