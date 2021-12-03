Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00.

NEM traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 8,917,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

