Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.28.

Newmont stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,030. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

