Newton One Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

