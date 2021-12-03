NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

