NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

