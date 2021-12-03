NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $333,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Pool by 266.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Pool by 27.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Pool by 11.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $556.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

