NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $346,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.