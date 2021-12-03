NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $385,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

