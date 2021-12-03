NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 11,786 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 310.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

