NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,514 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $85.11 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

