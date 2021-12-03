Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Buys 3,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NCBS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

