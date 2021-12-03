Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Buys 3,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NCBS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
