Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

