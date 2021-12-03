Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 51.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 98,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 74.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $9,006,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 218,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

