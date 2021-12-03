Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.