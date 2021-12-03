Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

