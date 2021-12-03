Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

