Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,521,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,578 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.