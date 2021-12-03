Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.82 million, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Noodles & Company

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.