Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €130.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.29. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

