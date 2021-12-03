North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.61 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.25% of Neogen worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.