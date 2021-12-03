North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 1.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

