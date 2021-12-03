North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $20.73 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $389.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average of $388.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.64 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

