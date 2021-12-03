North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $20.73 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $389.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.61 and a 200-day moving average of $388.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.64 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

