North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $24.97 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $918.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $907.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $895.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.