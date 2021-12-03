North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $255,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

