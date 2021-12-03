North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 5,990 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

