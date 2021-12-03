Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 80.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.44 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

